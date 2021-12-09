Man set fire in Myrtle Beach Waffle House bathroom after locking himself in for 4 hours, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he set a fire in a Myrtle Beach Waffle House bathroom that he had locked himself in for four hours, warrants suggest.

Phillip Jerome Graham, 53, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and trespassing, according to online jail records.

Officials were called Tuesday morning to 100 North Kings Highway for a small fire, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. A Google Maps search shows a Waffle House at that address. The officer who responded noticed smoke coming from under the bathroom door, according to the warrant.

An employee told police Graham locked himself in the bathroom for four hours and refused to come out, according to the warrant. Police eventually got him to come out, and he allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

Evans said there were no injuries and no structural damage. The warrant shows there was minor damage to the bathroom door.