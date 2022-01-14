Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting children in SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been sentenced for 25 years for sexually assaulting children in Florence County, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

John David Marsh received 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and 10 years for incest, according to Clements.

Marsh was arrested in 2019 and charged with sexually assaulting two children.