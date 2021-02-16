Man drowns after jumping off bridge to avoid oncoming train

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A man walking on a train bridge over a South Carolina lake drowned after he had to jump into the water to avoid an oncoming locomotive, authorities said.

The body of Joshua Corey Savage, 28, was pulled from Lake Hartwell just west of Clemson on Saturday, a day after witnesses heard him yelling for help in the lake, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a statement.

Investigators reviewed video from the train that showed Savage walking on the train tracks over the lake Friday morning when the oncoming train forced him to jump, Kelley said.

Crews searched for Savage all day Friday after people heard him yelling for help, but his body was not found until Saturday, authorities said.

Savage was from Dorchester County, but had been staying recently in Seneca. He was heading from Seneca to Central when he had to jump from the bridge, Kelley said.