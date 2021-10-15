Man dead following shooting involving deputies in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man is dead after a shooting involving deputies.

The incident happened on Airline Road near Mimosa Trail at about 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a motorcyclist for a routine traffic stop. They approached, then the man pulled out a gun and began firing at deputies.

Deputies said they fired back, hitting and killing the man. No deputies were hurt during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When they made contact with him, he pretty much pulled out a gun and started firing into the patrol vehicle,” Sheriff Chad McBride said. “By the grace of God, both my deputies are alive.”

The sheriff says both deputies involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The coroner’s office is investigating. At this time, their office has not released the name of the man killed.

The sheriff’s office said SLED is investigating. This is the second officer-involved shooting in Anderson County this week.

“I just don’t understand why people do what they do. It makes no sense to me,” McBride said. “If you shoot at law enforcement officers, [if] you pull a gun on law enforcement officers, I think you can pretty much expect what’s going to happen.”