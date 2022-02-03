Man arrested for repeatedly spray painting anti-mask message on SC elementary school rock

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man after he allegedly vandalized property at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School multiple times.

Logan Rada, 46, of Isle of Palms is being charged with malicious injury to personal property after he spray painted “no more masks” on a rock outside the school.

It is not uncommon for messages to be written on the rock, but the school pays someone to do so.

Over the weekend, the person contracted to paint the rock noticed “no more masks” written in blue spray paint on the rock. The message was painted over before the beginning of the school week, according to the report.

However, the message had reappeared by Tuesday morning. That’s when the principal called authorities to report the vandalisms.

CCSO reviewed security footage and saw a person matching Rada’s description paint the rock on both occasions.

When CCSO contacted Rada, he admitted to vandalizing the rock and said that he thought he was allowed to paint it because “everybody paints the rock.”

Rada surrendered himself to CCSO on Wednesday.