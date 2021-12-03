Man accused of robbing South Carolina bank arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to an Anderson Co. bank robbery in October. (Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Anderson County in October has been arrested.

On Oct. 29, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the People’s Bank on Clemson Blvd. for an armed robbery. Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left in a dark-colored SUV.

The detectives working the investigation have obtained arrest warrants for Jason K Williams from Gainesville, Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams is currently being held in Hall County, Georgia and upon release will be transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center.