CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People in the Lowcountry went to bed Wednesday with the news that Russia had begun air assaults on key Ukrainian cities, and woke up to images of Russian tanks rolling in as Ukrainian people scrambled to take shelter in subway stations and World War II era bunkers.

As the situation has evolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of stopping, unaffected by deterrent and punitive sanctions levied by the United States and other NATO allies.

Now, Lowcountry politicians are expressing concern about the potential consequences — which could be catastrophic politically, economically, and in terms of human life– if Putin continues.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R) has been outspoken about the situation, comparing Putin’s aspirations of expanding his empire to those of Adolf Hitler. Graham called for tougher sanctions, the targeting of Putin and other oligarchs, and additional aid to Ukraine.

Senator Tim Scott (R)said that his “heart and prayers are with the people of Ukraine,” and that American stands with them.

Representative Jim Clyburn (D) said that he unequivocally condemns “Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” saying “Putin alone is responsible for the death and suffering this war is bringing.”

Representative Nancy Mace (R) called Putin “totally unhinged.” She suggested partnering with allies to “isolate Russia’s oil and gas economy.” Mace blamed what she views as weakness within the Biden Administration for emboldening Putin, and urged the Biden Administration to take a tougher stance.

Mace’s competitors, Katie Arrington (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) also weighed in.

Arrington blamed Joe Biden and “weak boned ‘Republicans’ like Nancy Mace who voted to certify the election results” for Putin’s invasion of his sovereign neighbor.

Andrews blasted both Mace and Arrington “for their decisions to blame America for Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” saying Putin “is an authoritarian thug and is solely responsible.” She said this crisis should not be politicized, but that “our job now must be to protect freedom and democracy” by implementing “historic and overwhelming” consequences.

Governor Henry McMaster (R) said that he is “praying for the people of Ukraine during this dark hour” and that “Russia’s invasion of their sovereign nation must be met with a unified response from our nation and allies.”

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) said that a response from the international community should include “crippling sanctions and painful diplomatic repercussions,” noting that “we must be unified as a nation behind our Ukrainian brothers and sisters against Putin’s murderous regime.”