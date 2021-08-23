LIST: Here are the lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows.

The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Canva

#46. Beaufort County

– Median household income: $68,377

— 28.5% above state median, 8.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

— #365 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. York County

– Median household income: $65,361

— 22.9% above state median, 4.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

— #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. Charleston County

– Median household income: $64,022

— 20.3% above state median, 1.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

— #361 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Berkeley County

– Median household income: $63,309

— 19.0% above state median, 0.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

— #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dorchester County

– Median household income: $63,080

— 18.6% above state median, 0.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lexington County

– Median household income: $61,173

— 15.0% above state median, 2.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

— #631 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Greenville County

– Median household income: $60,351

— 13.4% above state median, 4.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lancaster County

– Median household income: $58,849

— 10.6% above state median, 6.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#38. Richland County

– Median household income: $54,767

— 2.9% above state median, 12.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#37. Spartanburg County

– Median household income: $52,332

— 1.6% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kershaw County

– Median household income: $51,479

— 3.2% below state median, 18.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Aiken County

– Median household income: $51,399

— 3.4% below state median, 18.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Anderson County

– Median household income: $50,865

— 4.4% below state median, 19.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Horry County

– Median household income: $50,704

— 4.7% below state median, 19.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pickens County

– Median household income: $49,573

— 6.8% below state median, 21.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oconee County

– Median household income: $49,134

— 7.6% below state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Edgefield County

– Median household income: $49,127

— 7.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. Georgetown County

– Median household income: $48,456

— 8.9% below state median, 22.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Florence County

– Median household income: $47,058

— 11.5% below state median, 25.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $46,339

— 12.9% below state median, 26.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Saluda County

– Median household income: $45,714

— 14.1% below state median, 27.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Sumter County

– Median household income: $45,661

— 14.2% below state median, 27.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #934 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jasper County

– Median household income: $45,601

— 14.3% below state median, 27.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Newberry County

– Median household income: $44,226

— 16.9% below state median, 29.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#22. McCormick County

– Median household income: $43,633

— 18.0% below state median, 30.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

— #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Laurens County

– Median household income: $43,304

— 18.6% below state median, 31.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

— #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#20. Chester County

– Median household income: $42,442

— 20.2% below state median, 32.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,450 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

— #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greenwood County

– Median household income: $42,336

— 20.4% below state median, 32.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chesterfield County

– Median household income: $41,505

— 22.0% below state median, 34.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Union County

– Median household income: $41,186

— 22.6% below state median, 34.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarendon County

– Median household income: $40,900

— 23.1% below state median, 34.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

— #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Abbeville County

– Median household income: $38,741

— 27.2% below state median, 38.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

— #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Darlington County

– Median household income: $38,448

— 27.7% below state median, 38.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fairfield County

– Median household income: $38,213

— 28.2% below state median, 39.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%

— #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Orangeburg County

– Median household income: $37,955

— 28.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

— #2,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

— #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cherokee County

– Median household income: $36,883

— 30.7% below state median, 41.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

— #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

— #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Colleton County

– Median household income: $36,324

— 31.7% below state median, 42.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons



#9. Barnwell County

– Median household income: $35,803

— 32.7% below state median, 43.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.3%

— #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marlboro County

– Median household income: $33,586

— 36.9% below state median, 46.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.5%

— #3,108 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%

— #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hampton County

– Median household income: $33,429

— 37.2% below state median, 46.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

— #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Williamsburg County

– Median household income: $32,485

— 38.9% below state median, 48.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.6%

— #3,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%

— #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

– Median household income: $32,371

— 39.2% below state median, 48.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

— #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

— #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Marion County

– Median household income: $32,063

— 39.7% below state median, 49.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

— #3,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%

— #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons



#3. Bamberg County

– Median household income: $31,422

— 40.9% below state median, 50.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

— #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

— #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dillon County

– Median household income: $30,812

— 42.1% below state median, 51.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

— #2,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%

— #114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Allendale County

– Median household income: $27,185

— 48.9% below state median, 56.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

— #2,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 28.9%

— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide