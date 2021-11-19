GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Limestone University senior was found dead Thursday afternoon at his off-campus apartment.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 24-year-old Mark Tyler O’Dell was found by a maintenance worker at his apartment on Stonecrest Lane shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The coroner said O’Dell lived alone and his family members had not been able to reach him since Wednesday afternoon.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he did not see any indication of foul play in his death but will await autopsy results before determining cause and manner of death.

O’Dell was a baseball player for Limestone University and had lived in Gaffney for the past three years.

Limestone University released a statement Thursday saying the school, along with the Athletics Department “are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of graduate student Tyler O’Dell, a member of the Limestone baseball team, and extends their deepest condolences to Tyler’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.”

Limestone said their Sib Collins Counseling Center will be available to provide support for students, staff, and faculty.

“Limestone asks for the entire LimestONEnation to remember Tyler’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing and celebrate his life.”