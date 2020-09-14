Lexington CO. man who threatened to kill his wife shoots deputy, sheriff says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lexington County man held a gun to his wife’s head threatening to kill her, and then fired gunshots at two responding deputies injuring one of them, authorities said on Monday.

Officials say Lexington resident Mark Cote, 70, attempted to kill a deputy when two deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic incident.

Deputies were confronted at the door by Cote who was armed with a long gun and gunfire was exchanged, the police report indicated. A deputy was shot and transported to the hospital to be treated. It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are to the deputy at this time.

Officials said the call was initially made after Cote physically assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at her head threatening to kill her.

Cote faces multiple charges including attempted murder, domestic violence, and property damage.

This remains an active investigation and SLED was called in to conduct an independent investigation.

