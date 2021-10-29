LAWSUIT: How a tragic boating crash is connected to the Murdaugh family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh was, through legal representation, back in court on Friday. This time it was regarding a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a February 2019 boat crash involving his son Paul.

A young woman, Mallory Beach, died during that accident, and Paul was charged with operating the boat while under the influence of alcohol. Paul’s charges were dropped after he was killed in June 2021.

What remains is a wrongful death lawsuit against Alex and Alex’s other son, Buster. Alex – because he owned the boat and Buster – because he supplied Paul with identification to purchase alcohol.

Beach’s estate intends to collect a judgment from their lawsuit but allegations of a spending spree by Buster, Alex’s power of attorney, have led them to ask the court to appoint a receiver to manage Murdaugh’s assets.

They are concerned Buster will deplete all the assets leaving nothing for them to collect.

Also, present in court on Friday was a lawyer for Connor Cook, who was injured in the boating accident, and a lawyer for Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper.

Murdaugh is currently being investigated for circumstances surrounding her death and is accused of stealing millions of dollars from her estate after shifting funds from a wrongful death settlement into a shell account.