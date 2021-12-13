‘Large, pink and elusive’ SC police looking for large, destructive pig

Large pig on the run in Sumter, South Carolina (Photo courtesy: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A city in South Carolina is on the hunt for what was described as a large and destructive pig.

The Sumter Police Department said they began receiving calls about the pig over the weekend.

“Whether former pet or intended produce, this fellow has been wreaking havoc in the Freedom Boulevard area,” officers said.

Police said the animal has damaged property in the area. Pictures showed large holes the pig dug up in one person’s yard.

Stay clear if you see the pig on your street; “Its size alone is of concern, and we ask that you not try to approach it,” said police.

The Sumter Police Department is searching for the animal with help from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.