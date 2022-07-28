LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Kershaw, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal wreck happened Wednesday night, July 27, on Flat Rock Road in Kershaw.

The driver, Dexter Goshorn, 19, of Lancaster, was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. Goshorn was the only person inside the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.