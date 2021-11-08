King tides cause flooding in Myrtle Beach; 1 person rescued from stranded vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person had to be rescued from a vehicle stranded in high water Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach as flooding caused by the king tide also continued to cause problems in Garden City and Pawleys Island, authorities said.

In Myrtle Beach, rescue crews from Horry County Fire and North North Beach rescued one person Sunday morning after their vehicle became stuck in high water on Shore Drive. The person was not hurt, and HCFR said the road would remain closed until the tide recedes.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, the water level rose to 8.33 feet Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. Minor coastal flooding is expected to continue Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said. However, water levels are expected to be lower than those that occurred over the weekend.

In Garden City on Sunday, a News13 reporter said water covered several streets and several buildings appeared to be flooded Sunday morning. The extent of the damage remained unclear.



















In Pawleys Island, police shut down causeways to the island Sunday morning for the second straight day but they have since been reopened as the water receded. Police asked people are asked to avoid the area and not to drive through floodwater. The department also reported flooding Sunday morning along most of Myrtle Avenue.

“It seems to be coming in quick with the strong wind,” the police department said in a Twitter post. “Please remain clear of the island until the tides have receded.”

We are closing down the causeways for a while as high tide approaches. Please avoid the area. And do not drive through the flood water if coming off the island. pic.twitter.com/wr6wppTnwf — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 7, 2021

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., said Sunday in a Twitter post that northeasterly winds across the Atlantic are “piling up water along the Southeast coast leading to huge tides and coastal flooding.”

On Saturday, the king tide produced flooding in several areas along the Grand Strand. In addition to Pawleys Island, High water was reported in Garden City and Murrells Inlet.