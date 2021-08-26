Joint Base Charleston reservists help deliver baby on Afghan evacuation flight

The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible.

The XVIII Airborne Corp units: 44th Medical Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, The 16th Military Police Brigade, and 35th Signal Brigade continue to safely evacuating American citizens and designated Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Paratroopers from XVIII Airborne Corp continue to support the Non-combatant Evacuation (NEO) mission in Afghanistan, August 21, 2021.

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 315th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday announced that team members helped deliver one of the babies born on an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan.

The child was born on August 23 aboard a Charleston C-17 Globemaster III.

According to JBC, the crew was flying a holding pattern as they prepared to land at a Middle East staging area when the mother went into labor.

Tech Sgt. Leah Schmidt with the 701st Airlift Squadron and Captain Leslie Green with the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron helped deliver the baby girl before landing.

At least three babies have been born during the evacuation operation, according to the Department of Defense.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.