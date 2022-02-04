It’s my money and I need it now: How to find your unclaimed property

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office says 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property in the state.

South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis says there’s over $700 million worth of property that is waiting for someone to take ownership and he’s trying to get the word out.

“It’s a lot of fun reuniting people with their own money,” says Loftis.

He’s determined to get $750 million worth of unclaimed property back to its rightful owners.

“You can have money that when you left college, you didn’t get your deposit back on your cable tv and your water, how much trouble can that be? If you had a sales job and your last commission is always a settle up and you know it takes time and you may have moved to another town, it didn’t find you, it could be life insurance policies for your parents, it could be stocks that you bought some other time and you thought they became worthless, but then they came back, so that’s what equals 750 million dollars,” he explained.

Loftis says this money is considered missing, and many people don’t know they’re in for a pay day.

“Why is it not in my bank account?” asked Jaaron Allen of Rock Hill.

“I don’t think there is a such thing as missing money. If it’s your money, they should call you and let you know that they have your money and send it to you,” Victor said.

Loftis says the original owners might be deceased and never knew they were owed money. It’s the state’s job to find their heirs.

“That’s why we have a searchable website, treasurer.sc.gov. You can go there, you can look up your name, your pastors name, your neighbors name, your old girlfriends, and boyfriends, whoever. It’s a lot of fun, cause even if you don’t find money for yourself you can pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey Billy Bob! I found $500 for you,'” Loftis said.

We tried the site out with a couple of people and although no one was successful, they say they’re happy about the initiative.

“I appreciate it. It’s not theirs, it belongs to these people, let them have it,” Jona McFadden said.

Loftis says the statute of limitations on the money ranges from 1-10 years but it’s always good to check every year just in case.

And it’s not just in South Carolina, you can check for 46 other states including North Carolina on missingmoney.com.