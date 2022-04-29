YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you drive past Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church, it looks fine on the outside.

But inside, a disturbing scene that has York County Sheriff’s Office and other federal officials investigating. Alton Johnson, one of the pastor’s right-hand men, says when he walked in the church on Thursday, he immediately smelled smoke.

“I walked up to see what had happened because I didn’t know if it was an accident or what happened but when I saw the propane tank, I knew that it was intentional,” Johnson, the pastor’s steward said.

What Johnson saw was two charred choir pews at the front of the church.

He says after contacting the pastor he called 911 to report a break in and a fire, shortly after, the members came running.

“It’s all over everything,” Sister Andrea said. She lives down the street and says she found out shortly after their virtual bible study abruptly ended. When she saw the damage, she was speechless.

“Oh, my stomach hit the bottom I just felt like everything was just gone, just gone,” she said.

The estimated cost of the damage is $40,000. Not only did these pews withstand significant damage, but the suspect also burned their Christian flag, and left it on the ground in pieces.

“It’s hurtful, it’s been so hurtful, I had stuff to do today but I couldn’t do it because seeing it, because you know its difference than someone breaking in than this,” she said.

Soot lines the uncharred pews, the walls and white speakers turned black. Johnson grew up at AME Zion, he says this is something he never dreamed of seeing.

“It’s still surreal, it’s still hard to believe, but its reality and I know that’s this happened and now we just to continue to worship and pray and hope for our future to be what got would have it to be for us,” Johnson said.

Reverend Darian L. Potts wasn’t available for an interview but sent QCN a statement: “It sickens me to my heart that someone would possess such unmitigated gall to desecrate God’s temple without fear or reverence for the place of worship. To the perpetrator, this place was just a building but to us, the believers of God, it is a place where we commune with our Heavenly Father. I would hope, if a person is that angry with God, they would seek out the help they need before they throw their lives away. I am confident with all assurance our God will see us through this.”

York County officials say this is suspected vandalism and arson. And right now, they do not believe this was racially motivated. Officials say “It is typical for SLED and the ATF to assist us on suspected arsons in places of worship and other types of structure fires. The local FBI TF was requested in this case due to it being a house of worship.”

AME Zion plans to hold a virtual service on Sunday and will reschedule their first Sunday communion service.