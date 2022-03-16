INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With gas prices high, everyone is feeling the squeeze.

“Make no mistake. The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin,” said President Joe Biden.

Even the vehicles we don’t think about, like trash collecting trucks.

Active Waste Solutions imposed a $1.40 fuel surplus increase to 125 homeowners in an Indian Land neighborhood based on gas prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

“And we were expecting much worse, I mean, I filled up my Jeep the other day, it cost me $60 when it normally costs me $40, you can imagine driving the Active Waste Solutions trucks,” Derek Farley said.

So he pulled out his wallet.

“And I thought “Okay, I’m not rich, but I can help them” and so I decided to pick up the entire tab for March,” Farley said.

Neighbors describe Farley as one of the friendliest and nicest people in the neighborhood.

So, it was no surprise when word got out that he stepped up.

“I thought that was great, and it was such a great act of kindness, and it was just a blessing to have neighbors that care about their neighborhood and their community,” neighbor Taura Vulcano said.

Farley says other neighbors have reached out to thank him as well.

“I guess the best thing that’s happened to me is a neighbor knocked on my door whom I had never met, and said that she was going to do it for June and was really touched by the offering, and she was like, it’s not a lot of money but it’s not the point.”

He says it wasn’t about the money for him either, he credits the way he was raised as the reason for the kind gesture.

“You know as $1.40, I’ve walked out of McDonald’s for less than that. So, I thought about it being 125 meals versus just showing off and paying the bill,” Farley said.