‘I just wanted him to be alive’: South Carolina student recovering after motorcycle crash

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A St. James High School senior is in recovery after losing part of his leg in a motorcycle crash.

Jason Strader, 17-year-old Max Strader’s father, said his son has stayed positive. He said not only that, but the outpouring of support from the community has helped keep them afloat.

“Max is in quotes of the doctors and nurses, ‘stronger than anybody they’ve ever met,'” Jason said.

Max was coming home from a Halloween party when he was T-boned on his motorcycle just about 100 yards from the road he lives on.

“I just wanted him to be alive,” Jason said.

If it wasn’t for the help of bystanders, Max might not be here today. One of the people at the scene was a trauma nurse who helped apply a tourniquet to his leg. He later would have to get it amputated about four inches below the knee.

“It’s 100% those people and then the surgery team at the hospital saved my son’s life,” Jason said. “He lost his leg, but he saved his life.”

For the next three weeks, Max will have to undergo two surgeries a week. Much of it for healing and preparation for a future prosthetic leg.

“Once he’s fitted and rehabilitated with a prosthetic, his limitations are basically going to be his imagination,” his father said. “He’s asked a lot of questions; ‘Will I do this again?’ and “Will I do that again?’ and the answer to everything is ‘Absolutely.'”

Jason said regardless of the tragedy, Max remains positive. Although a long road of recovery is ahead, they’re thankful for the support of friends, family and community members.

Max’s message to the community, his father said, is that he appreciates the thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Max’s medical expenses.