SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While Churchill Downs gets a lot of attention for being the fastest two minutes in sports, facilities in North and South Carolina are where a lot of young horses cut their teeth.

“South Carolina has such a rich and diverse history when it comes to horses,” said South Carolina Rep. Russell Ott. “People from all across the country would send their horses here to be trained.”

South Carolina’s equine industry brings in $2 billion a year, but it’s been steadily declining.

“There was a time when the Colonial Cup was prominent here in Camden,” said trainer Arch Kingsley, “and that’s, unfortunately, lost its way because they couldn’t support it through ticket sales alone.”

“It’s more than just the people handling the horses,” said Bill Price, co-founder of the Queen’s Cup, “you have the people that’re making hay, the farmers making hay, the people that bail the hay, the people that sell the hay, people that warehouse the hay. Then you’ve got the food, the farrier, the veterinarians.”

Twenty-nine thousand South Carolina jobs depend on the industry’s success. That’s why Representative Russell Ott has introduced bipartisan legislation to allow horserace betting in the Palmetto State.

“We got to get more horses into the state and the consistent theme, ultimately, was generate revenue,” he said, “but we wanted to be able to generate revenue without going to the taxpayer and raise taxes.”

Ten percent of the revenue generated from advanced deposit wagering will get poured back into the industry. While this South Carolina bill is far from coming down the stretch, already, Bill Price says he’d like to see the same bill in the Tar Heel State.

“If you expand the sport of the equine side, it’s a good deal for everybody,” Price said.