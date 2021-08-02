Graham tests positive for COVID-19, says he was vaccinated

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a released statement, Graham stated he tested positive even after being vaccinated, though it is unclear exactly when he was vaccinated. The U.S. House physician was the one that conducted the test.

The senator from South Carolina says he will be quarantined for ten days and got tested after having some flu-like symptoms Monday morning.

Full Statement from Graham:

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”