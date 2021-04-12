Gov. McMaster blocks unaccompanied minors from southern border from placement in SC

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday directing the S.C. Department of Social Services to prevent the federal government from placing unaccompanied children from the U.S. – Mexico border in foster care and group homes in the state.

The governor said he feared allowing the migrant children would displace South Carolina’s children who are already a part of the foster care and group home system.

“South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the State’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children,” McMaster said. “Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’”

The Biden Administration reported that Border Patrol agents picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone last month alone, its highest monthly total on record.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services typically places unaccompanied children with “sponsors,” usually parents and close relatives.

