CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – The funeral arrangements were released for fallen Senior Police Officer Roy “Drew” Barr, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

According to the Cayce Police Department, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m. Sunday.

A suspect opened fire and killed Officer Barr.

The following funeral arrangements are on Thursday:

The visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville.

The graveside service will be held immediately following the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop in Batesburg-Leesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Steel Paws Event or to the Cayce Police Department Foundation.