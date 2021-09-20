Fundraiser launched for fallen South Carolina officer who died in crash

South Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot taken from video of Lt. John Stewart in October 2020 (Courtesy: Lake City Police Department/Facebook)

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fundraiser to support the family of a Lake City, S.C. officer who died Friday hopes to raise at least $2,500.

Lt. John Stewart was killed during a car chase on Friday. His cause of death has not been released.

He leaves behind two sons, according to the fundraiser. Stewart had spent two decades in law enforcement after serving in the Marine Corps. He had also worked for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, the Hartsville Police Department and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

The online fundraiser, hosted by Serve & Connect, has raised $250 for the family, as of Monday afternoon. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories