Full-body jail scanner finds drugs inside SC inmate on 1st day of use

South Carolina

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Officials at one South Carolina county jail said their investment in a new full-body scanner paid off immediately.

The Aiken County Detention Center installed the scanner on Oct. 14 and found heroin inside a body cavity of a woman arrested on trespassing and shoplifting charges, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The scanner uses X-rays to review an inmate from head to toe to detect any foreign objects, officials said.

The goal is to stop drugs, weapons and any other contraband from making it into the jail. All inmates will be scanned when they are booked in the jail, deputies said.

The scanner cost $177,000 and was bought with money from inmate collect calls, officials said.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories