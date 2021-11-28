Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills are likely to increase next year for South Carolina customers served by Dominion Energy or two units of Duke Energy.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the increases are likely to come after state regulators review how much the power companies have spent on coal and natural gas in 2021. South Carolina power providers estimate fuel costs annually, and then settle up differences between the estimate and what they actually paid. Fuel costs are passed through to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

If utilities collect too much, they issue refunds, but if they have collected too little, rates go up. This year, utilities have probably billed customers too little for fuel.

The economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for natural gas and prices have nearly doubled from March to November, rising to about $5.50 per million British thermal units — the standard industry measurement.