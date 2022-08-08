FILE | This file photo shows the inside of Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD/Tim Renaud)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend.

The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National Historic Park.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“Out of an abundance of caution the fort was closed and the last tour boat of the day was canceled,” said park officials.

Emergency service divisions were called to the fort and an intact Civil War-era cannonball was safely removed following a full investigation.

There was no damage to historic structures at the fort, and no injuries were reported.

The fort resumed normal operations on Sunday. News 2 reached out to the fort for additional information.