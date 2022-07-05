FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I just want like a handful of chickens so I can go in my backyard and pick some fresh eggs. That’s all I want,” Jessica Fitzgibbons told QCN.

Fitzgibbons is pushing city leaders to change a decades-old ordinance.

But she’s running into a problem; Fort Mill doesn’t allow people to have chickens or hogs for personal use.

The city’s ordinance says:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain any hog, chicken, or other fowl within the town.”

Surrounding cities like Tega Cay, Rock Hill, Clover and Charlotte, and York County as a whole have ordinances that permit ownership of those animals.

FitzGibbons says there are plenty of reasons why she wants her own chickens.

“Organic eggs go from $4-6 a dozen, so to help cut costs at the grocery store, having your own eggs they’re more nutritious. Yolks are actually supposed to be orange, the more healthy that they are, and if you look at your store-bought eggs, they can be as pale yellow, which means they’re not as nutritious,” she said.

She says chickens are good for pest prevention since they eat insects, till the soil, and their waste can be used as fertilizer.

Despite the long list of pros — Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage says the ordinance is decades old, and the city probably won’t revisit the law.

“It’s based on the need to ensure sanitary conditions, health codes, noise ordinances, noise conditions so that everyone has the right to peaceful enjoyment of their property inside the town,” the Mayor said.

Savage says there are tracts of land inside the county that are much larger and can accommodate the care of farm animals and manage the noises, so they’re less challenging for neighbors.

There were chickens being raised in the city limits, and the city has received a complaint about it.

However, Fitzgibbons is one of a small group of people asking for this ordinance to be reviewed and changed.

Adam Shumate runs Eden Farms in Clover — where he’s allowed to have farm animals.

While he encourages York County folks to support local farmers — he says the upkeep of some animals like chickens isn’t too much to handle.

“There is some normal maintenance and upkeep to keep them in a clean area, but generally, if people were getting a few chickens in a coop that they either build or purchase, they can do so and keep it clean; there’s not a whole long of nuisance from smell or things like that,” Shumate said.

Ordinances are reviewed and adjusted, and the council has the authority to do that… however, Mayor Savage tells me due to the lot size and proximity of neighbors inside the town, she would be stunned to see this one altered.