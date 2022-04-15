FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Officers said William Eddie Weldon, 79, reportedly walked away from his Friendfield Drive home, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Weldon is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, and suffers from Alzheimer’s, police said. The York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is also assisting in the search for Weldon.

Anyone with information on Weldon’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Mill Police at 803-547-2022.