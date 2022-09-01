FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill family may not be able to hear their rooster or chickens anymore.

That’s because the town doesn’t allow residents to own chickens — or any backyard animal, for that matter.

The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.

And with nowhere to put them or sell them, they started a petition on change.org to get the ordinance changed.

It’s gained over 30,000 signatures so far.

“I sent emails to the code enforcement officer, and he just said we couldn’t do anything,” said Alicia Aguilera. “That’s why we did the alternative of creating the petition. They’re not giving us many options or just get rid of them.”

The family moved to Fort Mill from Cuba a little over a year ago.

They say they couldn’t do anything in Cuba, including having chickens.

They thought moving here; they’d be able to enjoy the freedom of having chickens again.

When they did, they learned their next-door neighbor owned chickens, leading them to believe they were also allowed to own them.

But they didn’t know that their neighbor lived right over the county line in an unincorporated area of the town.

A York County ordinance passed in February allows neighbors to own up to six chickens. But Fort Mill’s ordinance doesn’t allow for ownership of any backyard animals unless agriculturally zones for it.

And city ordinance overrides county ordinances.

“The rules for a municipality deviate greatly from a much larger territory like the county,” said Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage.

She understands that many neighbors would like to have different backyard animals, whether that be chickens or hogs. Other cities may allow it, but the town of fort mill just isn’t laid out like that.

“We don’t have any agriculture or farming land that would be advantageous to having animals to have a free space and the right types of conditions to manage those in a healthy way,” said Savage. “The overall rule for managing a municipality is to ensure you do the best you can for all residents, and having farm animals in tight gridded areas is not the best idea for a municipality.”

Savage says Fort Mill is more contiguous land, so not only is space tight, but having farm animals brings concerns of sanitary and noise issues and dangerous predators.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

But the Aguilera family says that’s not the case for them.

“Nothing here is dirty; we clean it regularly; since we’re eating the eggs and we’re sharing the eggs with our community, we want this place to be sanitary,” Aguilera said. “When you look at the conditions that chickens are living in factories, it’s way worse than this.”

The family not only provides for themselves but their neighbors as well.

They say they’re going to keep fighting to get the ordinance changed.

And they’re not the only ones.

Jessica Fitzgibbon has been fighting the issue for the last two months.

The two families have teamed up to get change in their community.

The council plans to discuss the issue sometime in the coming months.