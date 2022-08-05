FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We’ve got the best beer in Charlotte,” says Brad O’Connor, one of four co-owners and Head of Brewery Operations.

But you won’t find Model A Brewing Company in Uptown.

They’re tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay — whipping up brews, ciders, and food.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

In the last two months, they’ve racked up recognitions with three awards during Charlotte Brew Week, including best in show.

Not to mention two awards from the U.S. Open Beer Championships for two of their brews: Speakeasy and Springs Farm Strawberry Kolsch, one of their most requested beers.

“It’s a German Style beer at its base; when we do a German-style beer, we’re going to use all German-style ingredients – malts, German yeast, German hops. Then we brought Springs Farm, which is a local farm that grows strawberries super popular in the Tega Cay, Fort Mill area. We got over 400 pounds of their fresh strawberries, added that to the beer, and fermented it out, and we ended up with a gold medal-winning beer,” said Head Brewer Jerod Jones.

He’s the mastermind behind the planning, executing, and kegging of the beers and then having them ready for customers like Melissa Carsten and Kristy Mabe.

“The brewery scene has blown up over the past ten years, which is something that’s been great for us because we love drinking beer, but Model A can stand neck to neck with any other brewery in Charlotte, and we love it here,” Carsten said.

“I want the beer that we serve here to be beer first and foremost, and that’s what kind of separates us from some of the other places,” said Jones.

Although the brewing company sits with more than five local and national awards, O’Connor says you won’t see their brews on a shelf anytime soon.

But he’s not ruling it out in the future.