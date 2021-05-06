Fort Jackson trainee hijacks school bus with gun near Columbia, arrested peacefully

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Fort Jackson trainee in his third week of training left the base and hijacked a school bus near Columbia Thursday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident started with a call about a man flagging down cars on I-77.

A short time later, a deputy was stopped in a nearby neighborhood by a parent of a Forest Lake Elementary student who was on the school bus. The parent told the deputy that their child was on the bus and there was a man with a gun on the bus.

Officials said the trainee got entered the bus armed with a rifle and told the driver that he did not want to hurt anyone. He told the bus driver to drive him to the next town.

The suspect directed the children to stand at the front of the bus. When the students began asking him if he was going to harm them, authorities said the trainee became frustrated and directed the bus to stop.

All 18 students and the driver were allowed to exit the bus and the trainee continued driving.

He stopped the bus a few blocks and abandoned it and his rifle. Officials said he walked into a neighborhood asking for rides and clothes before he was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy.

He was arrested without incident and faces multiple counts of kidnapping.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called the incident “one of the scariest calls we could get in law enforcement.”

Richland School District Two School Board Chairman James Manning echoed Lott’s feeling.

“I have been on the board now for over 10 years, and I’ve never received a call that scared me as much as the call that I got this morning. That a bus had been hijacked with our students and staff,” Manning said. “We’re very happy that they’re safe.”

Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said counseling services were made available to the students upon when they arrived at the school.