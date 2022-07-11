FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Florence in July, according to a news release from the Florence County Republican Party.

Pence will be at the Florence Baptist Temple on July 20 to talk about a “post-Roe world,” the release said.

The event, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. The church is 2308 S. Irby St.

Pence visited Columbia in April 2021 and was the keynote speaker at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. It was his first visit to the state since leaving office.

Florence Baptist Temple is sponsoring this July event. The Florence County GOP is not a sponsor.

No other details about his upcoming visit to Florence were immediately available.