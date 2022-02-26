FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Florence.

The event is scheduled for March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Regional Airport.

“After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda,” South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement. “That’s why we’re excited to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina.”

No other details were immediately available, but McKissick said more details will be released at a later time.