FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former deputy has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) announced Wednesday.

24-year-old Florence resident Jonathan Bessenger, a former Florence County deputy, came under investigation regarding multiple incidents between July 2020 and December of 2021, according to a warrant that was released by SLED and issued on Wednesday.

The warrant stated that Bessinger was on Snapchat and received and distributed obscene photos or videos.

During an interview on Tuesday, SLED says Bessenger admitted to agents that he possessed an obscene video of a minor engaging in sexual activity, and provided access to his phone, the warrant stated.

All three offenses occurred in Florence County, documents indicate.

The former deputy is facing charges that include second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was being held at the Florence County Detention Center.