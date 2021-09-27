Florida college student cause of death in SC still unclear after autopsy, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death for a 21-year-old woman whose body was found nearly a week ago behind a fire department in Pamplico S.C.

The body of Sheridan Wahl of Tampa, Florida, was found on Tuesday. She had been missing since Sept. 19, when she and a family member had a FaceTime conversation that afternoon while she was in Myrtle Beach.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning that the results of an autopsy conducted Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston were inconclusive.

“The manner and cause of death in the Sheridan Wahl case is pending additional postmortem studies and investigation at this time,” von Lutcken said in an email news release. “

Details contained in a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident showed that Wahl’s car was found in a field off Keith Lane in Scranton, South Carolina, on Sept. 19, two days before her body was found. The car was found burned and in a ditch in the cornfield. There was no license tag was on the vehicle and the vehicle identification number could not be read, deputies reported.

Keith Lane is about 10 miles from where Sheridan’s body was found behind the fire station.