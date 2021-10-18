Five haunted South Carolina sites to visit this Halloween season

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Forgiving the first-day excitement, the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain has become something that many poeple living around it have been getting used to.

"When it first opened, it was bad," said Cecilia Giles, who lives across the street from the site off Interstate 85 ad Dixon School Raod. "They were parked all up the road, on the sides. They were everywhere. It was awful."