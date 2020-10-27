Fired Winthrop police officer charged with 49 new sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Winthrop University police officer that was charged with sexually assaulting a minor has been charged with 49 additional sex crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department.

SLED said Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged Tuesday with 9 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, 13 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor ages 11 to 14, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, 18 counts of incest and one count of kidnapping.

Together, Charges against Price total 52.

According to arrest warrants provided by SLED, some of the alleged incidents happened as far back as 2004. Documents also show the force Price used in these crimes. One document reads, “Charles Eugene Price, did willfully and unlawfully violate SC Code of Laws 16-3-655, Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree, by handcuffing the victim… a 14 year old minor, placing a belt around her neck, gagging the victim, and committing sexual battery…”

Another document claims Price kidnapped a 14-year-old, locked them in his room and “handcuffed the victim in order to commit sexual battery.”

Price was fired from Winthrop University after officials became aware of an active criminal investigation being conducted by SLED in September.

The university relieved Price of his badge, credentials, and weapon, and he was suspended and escorted off the premises.

When Price was arrested for his original charges, Winthrop said none of the incidents he was charged with occurred on campus.

Price worked on and off at the university for 16 years. Human resources explained he started November 2004, resigned in 2014, but then came back in 2018 before being terminated. They also said he didn’t have any complaints or disciplinary action on file.

Winthrop said the protection of the campus and community are top priorities. “WUPD and Winthrop University want to assure the public that upon being initially notified of the situation, swift action was undertaken to ensure the continued safety and protection of the campus and the community.”

