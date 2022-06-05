MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County, S.C. Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following an investigation by the South Carolina Department of Health Control Bureau of Drug Control, according to authorities.

Deputy Michael Haberstich had worked for the sheriff’s office for five years, according to the sheriff’s office. He was praised in a social media post last year for his work as the 12th Judicial Circuit Law Enforcement Network Assistant Coordinator.

He has been charged with misconduct in office, along with a first-offense theft of a controlled substance. The offense date for his charges is Nov. 20, 2021, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He has not been previously charged in the state.

Haberstich, while working as a school resource officer at Johnakin Middle School in Marion, allegedly unlawfully obtained Adderall from a student, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

This is not the first time Haberstich was fired from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. In 2016, he was fired for an undetermined violation of policy not involving misconduct. Examples of these types of violations include substandard performance, excessive absenteeism or sleeping on duty. WBTW has reached out the sheriff’s office to learn about the violation in this case.

Documents show he’s worked for various law enforcement agencies, but rarely stayed at one for more than one year.

Haberstich started his law enforcement career in 2006 and has worked for the following agencies, working in some more than once:

Marion Police Department

Dillon Police Department

Nichols Police Department

Sellers Police Department

Latta Police Department

Mullins Police Department

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WBTW Friday afternoon that Haberstich was released from jail. Sheriff Brian Wallace said he didn’t take office until after Haberstich was fired and re-hired and that he is checking into the 2016 violation.

Further details were not immediately made available.