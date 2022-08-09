COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham spoke on the “Inflation Reduction Act” Tuesday.

The Senate passed Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday afternoon, delivering the long-awaited centerpiece to President Biden’s agenda.

However, during Graham’s press conference, questions spun into the topics of Jan. 6 and ‘civil war.’

“Violence is not the answer to any political problem,” Graham responded.

Graham continued to speak on the topic, transitioning to the FBI executing a search warrant of former President Trump’s home in Florida on Monday.

“The FBI, when it comes to Trump, has lost their way,” Graham said. “This unending desire to destroy Trump and his family is frustrating.”

Trump lashed out at law enforcement, calling the situation ‘political persecution.’

“My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what was examined during the search, nor what the search warrant specified, but Trump said the law enforcement officials “even broke into my safe.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment.

Graham explained he spoke with former President Trump twice Tuesday, reiterating ‘there is a legal system in this country.’

“I think President Trump is determined now, more than ever, to straighten this country out,” Graham said.