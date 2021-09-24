Family of missing Pageland mother asks for help in bringing her home

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Family members of a missing South Carolina woman are asking for help in bringing her home.

On Thursday, Pageland Police named a person of interest in the case of Deidre Reid. Police said they are looking for Emanuel Bedford. Police didn’t specify why they were looking for Bedford, or share a picture, but did say they believe he’s in Georgia.

Family members of Reid said they’re feeling desperate.

“It’s like a hole in your heart, it hurts to breathe,” said sister, Jennifer Reid.

“You want to do so much,” said brother, James. “But you’re actually helpless.”

The two said their sister was the peacemaker in the family and has a way of bringing everyone together. “That’s why I always start off, with something that I post, I always say a link in my chain is missing, because she’s the one in the middle,” said James.

They said, her three children want to see their mom.

“Please, her kids need her. We need her. We love her so much,” said Jennifer.

Anyone who can provide additional information regarding this case is asked to call 843-672-6437.