EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Jim Clyburn on the push for the first Black female Supreme Court Justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — House Majority Whip, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn is backing a federal judge from his home state of South Carolina to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Congressman Clyburn helped rejuvenate now President Joe Biden’s candidacy with a crucial primary win in South Carolina nearly two years ago. It was then, Clyburn says, Judge J. Michelle Childs would be the best candidate for Biden’s campaign pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

In a Queen City News exclusive, we’re going one-on-one with the Congressman as he explains the back story as to how his own daughter’s influence made it his mission to get the first Black female on the U.S. Supreme Court. And he addresses Republican support and what some are calling reverse discrimination.