ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews with the Rock Hill Fire Department have responded to a condo fire that broke out Friday evening in Rock Hill.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Tall Oak Villas Condominiums located on Ebenezer Road.

The fire is under control at this time, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire.