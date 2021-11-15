Drones, catapults used to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Monday revealed that a drone and catapult were recently used in attempts to smuggle contraband into prisons.

According to the SCDC, “a drone dropped a large package of contraband onto the yard” at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County.

The package contained “smart phones, tobacco, marijuana, and other items.” Corrections officers confiscated the items.

Officials are working to learn who was operating the drone that dropped the package.

At Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, a catapult was used to launch contraband over the fences.



Via SCDC

Multiple canisters apparently made out of PVC pipe and wrapped in camouflaged paper were confiscated.

The canisters contained phones and chargers, Airpods, headphones, tobacco, and “blunt wraps” were confiscated.