Donkey dies after being struck by car in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A donkey was killed and five people were injured after their car struck the animal over the weekend.
Officials said the crash happened Sunday on a dark rural stretch of highway near Walterboro, S.C. just before 7:30 p.m.
“The small car struck the donkey that was walking in the roadway,” officials said. “Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later and found the donkey deceased on the shoulder of the road.”
Officials said while the occupants suffered minor injuries, none of the patients – including two adults and three children – had to be taken to the hospital.
The front of the car was damaged. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.