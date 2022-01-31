Do you have unclaimed cash? SC Treasurer adds thousands to unclaimed property list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you. South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis on Monday announced more than 600,000 new unclaimed property additions to the state’s ‘Unclaimed Property’ program.

Loftis said “billions of dollars” worth of property are returned to State Treasurer’s offices nationally.

“It’s our job to return those funds to the rightful owners, and I am encouraging individuals, businesses, charities, schools, and other organizations to check our website to see if we have funds waiting for you,” he said.

Companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must be transferred to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program. The public can search for any unclaimed funds once those reports are added to the unclaimed property database.

SC Treasurers Office

Unclaimed properties include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and forgotten utility deposits. These properties are held by the State’s Treasurer’s Office until the rightful owners take claim of them. Currently, there is over $750 million in unclaimed property located across the state, and more than $260 million has been claimed by South Carolinians.

“I often tell people that helping find owners of unclaimed property is one of the most gratifying parts of my job as state treasurer,” Loftis said. “Over the years, we’ve found people with a few hundred dollars to claims valued at nearly $1 million. There is no cost to search for or claim these funds, so we always want to remind people to check our database at least twice a year to see if they have unclaimed funds.”

To check for unclaimed properties, visit treasurer.sc.gov.