Armed suspect shot after setting SC home on fire, shooting at deputies, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A barricaded man fired shots and set a home on fire Wednesday night in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Hicks Road in the Coward area, Nunn said. Officials said when deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at deputies and eventually set the house on fire. During the incident, the suspect left the house and fired at deputies again.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect was wounded, according to Nunn. The condition of the suspect is unknown. No Florence County deputies were injured.

Sheriff TJ Joye has requested SLED to investigate the incident.

People are asked to avoid the area.

News13’s Matt Fortin arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the home that had been set on fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.