Deputies investigate 6 ‘intentionally set’ fires in SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating six fires that they believe were “intentionally set” in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the first known fire was a structure fire that happened at 317 Bulls Road on Nov. 4.

Deputies said the second fire was another structure fire that occurred at 4101 Locust Hill Road on Nov. 8.

The next fire was a vehicle fire that occurred at 325 Bulls Road on November 9th. There were no reported injuries in any of these incidents.

On Sunday, deputies responded to three fires.

Deputies said they returned back to 325 Bulls Road where a vehicle and a shed were set on fire causing secondary damage to a house.

The sheriff’s office also responded to 301 Bulls Road to a fire at a barn and to Hobbs and Keller Road for a small shed fire.

All six cases remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.