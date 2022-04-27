ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill house fire claimed the life of a man Tuesday night, the Rock Hill Fire Department said Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. to a home on Blackmon Street. Officials say two adults were outside of the home upon their arrival, according to the Rock Hill fire chief.

A man was found dead inside one of the home’s bedrooms.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and this remains an active investigation.

Rock Hill Fire says that while there is no suspicion of arson, arson investigators are involved, as is the procedure when a death is involved. Rock Hill Police are also investigating due to the fatality.