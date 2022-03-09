UNION COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a car was killed following a collision with an 18-wheeler in Union County, South Carolina, SC Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the two-vehicle accident around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning around SC Highway 9 near Kelly Road, not far from Spartanburg. An 18-wheeler and a car were involved and the driver of the car was suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

65-year-old South Carolina resident Philmore Hodges was the driver of the 18-wheeler and was uninjured.

An initial investigation revealed the car was attempting to make a turn and failed to yield the right of way when it was struck. Both vehicles left the roadway and struck a gas line and a utility pole, according to the police report.

This remains an active investigation.